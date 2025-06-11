‘Lighting the Way’ Genisys Credit Union commits $500K to Lighthouse

Major campus redevelopment

Genisys Credit Union has announced a $500,000 commitment over the next three years to support Lighthouse, a Pontiac-based nonprofit organization, in its ambitious “Lighting the Way” campaign. The initiative aims to significantly expand Lighthouse’s Pontiac campus and affordable housing offerings to combat poverty and housing insecurity across Southeast Michigan.

“Our first branch was established in Pontiac and we’ve never forgotten the role this community played in shaping who we are,” said Jackie Buchanan, president and CEO of Genisys Credit Union. “Lighthouse has been a trusted partner for over 20, and we share a deep commitment to the people of Pontiac and surrounding communities. The redeveloped Lighthouse campus will provide safe and stable, family-friendly housing that fosters resilience and reduces the stress of frequent displacement. Supporting this project is more than a donation, it’s a reflection of our mission and the values we share with our members and the broader community.”

With over 85 years of experience, Lighthouse has served the region through a broad range of housing, food assistance, stabilization and support programs. The $40 million “Lighting the Way” campaign is a campus expansion project that will redevelop Lighthouse’s headquarters in Pontiac into a strong, centralized base of operations and a “one-stop shop” for residents in need. The campaign will implement lasting solutions to combat homelessness, address food insecurity, and provide support services by including:

• Lighthouse Campus, a comprehensive center for services and support

• Housing Opportunity Center, expanded emergency housing in private quarters and access to supportive services, where families in need of shelter can reside safely as they work to obtain stable housing; will annually serve 600 individuals

• Social Supermarket, where residents can shop without cost for the items they need, while connecting with a social worker who can help access additional stabilization services

• Economic Opportunity Center, where anyone in need can connect to social workers, access computers, receive financial and employment coaching, and more

• Community Event Spaces, where guests can gather to eat and connect, and community partners can host activities, provide support and create opportunities for volunteer engagement

Beyond the credit union’s direct contribution, Genisys also played a pivotal role in securing an additional $1.7 million in funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis through its Affordable Housing Program (AHP). AHP provides grants to help finance the development of affordable housing, helping to further accelerate the campaign’s impact with the building and redevelopment and revitalization of key housing projects:

• Auburn Place – 54 new affordable units in a five-story building

• Beacon Square & Townhomes – 40 renovated units to improve housing quality

“We are grateful to the wide variety of funders and supporters who are stepping up to help our community in such an extraordinary and meaningful way,” said Lighthouse CEO Ryan Hertz. “The Lighthouse Campus is a truly game-changing opportunity for us to provide a long-term, sustainable response to the poverty and inequity impacting tens of thousands of people in our community. This campus will help us better address the lack of affordable housing, food accessibility, and economic opportunities that threaten the health and vitality of our entire community and local economy. We are thankful for the long-term partnership with Genisys and their help to make this vision a reality.”

As “Lighting the Way” progresses, Genisys Credit Union is honored to support Lighthouse in creating a brighter, more hopeful future by serving families in need with dignified support.

“We’re incredibly thankful to be involved in this initiative,” Buchanan added. “It’s going to take all of us, businesses, nonprofits, neighbors, working together to make lasting change. I encourage anyone who can to learn more, get involved, and be part of something that will truly uplift our community.”