Lewis, Roseann; 70, of Oxford

Roseann Lewis; age 70, of Oxford, passed away January 19, 2018. Roseann was the daughter of the late John and Lottie Koziarz; wife of Jimmie; mother of Jim (Bobbie) and Wayne (Susie); sister of Gloria (Terry) Yarema and the late Larry Koziarz and Arlene Krolewski. She was the aunt of T.J., Tracy, and Darren; and the great-aunt of Thatcher and Morgan.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, January 23, 2018 – 11 a.m. with in-state at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 715 N. Lapeer Rd., Lake Orion. The family will receive friends Monday 3 – 9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Rosary at Modetz Funeral Home, 100 E. Silverbell Rd., Orion.

Suggested memorials to St. Jude or St. Joseph Church.