Letters to the editor: Gun hand gestures were inappropriate in photo

In the March 12 issue of The Lake Orion Review there was a picture on the cover of four Lake Orion students making what appears to be gun hand gestures. (“Lake Orion fifth graders engage in Battle of the Books.”)

On page three of the same issue, is a story about a Lake Orion High School student arrested for threatening a school shooting. (“Sheriff’s Office investigating online threat of a shooting at Lake Orion High School.”)

Am I missing something? As a retired middle school teacher, gun hand gestures were deemed inappropriate at our school, considering past and current events. I understand the girls’ team name was Sly Spies, but couldn’t an adult present, or the photographer, have recommended a different hand gesture, or none at all?

Dina Exline, Orion Twp.

