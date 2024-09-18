Letters to the Editor

Women’s Club continues to give to the community

The General Federation of Women’s Club (GFWC) of Lake Orion participated in the recent Dragon Boat Races on Lake Orion on Aug. 24 and Aug. 25.

The volunteers that were able to work are members of the GFWC Lake Orion Women’s Club (established in 1914) which meets on the second Thursday of the month from noon to 3 p.m. at the Orion Township Public Library.

The club has volunteered to do Dragon Boat team registrations for over 10 years. This is just one of the many ways this active group helps the local community. Each year GFWC-LO gives multiple High School scholarships, participate in the summer reading kick-off program at the library, gather food and other needed items to give to FISH, donates items to Haven Women’s shelter, gives books to a local elementary school, donates needed items to the Pontiac Warming Center, as well as doing bake sales and garage sales as fundraisers for the club’s favorite organizations.

The purpose of the club is to unite women in volunteer service projects that enhance the lives of others in our Lake Orion and surrounding communities while having fun being together. This club also likes to learn new crafts, botany, Michigan issues and history as well as worldwide needs.

The monthly meetings are open to the public from noon to 1 p.m. and they would love to welcome visitors to the meeting.

Their Face Book page is General Federation of Women’s Club-Lake Orion.

