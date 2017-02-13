Lawson, Phillip G.; 74, of Oxford

Phillip Gordon Lawson, born October 21, 1942, unexpectedly passed away on February 1, 2017, at the age of 74. He lived most of his life in Oxford, Michigan and resided in Gaylord, Michigan with his beloved significant other, Kimberly Ann Komraus.



Philllip is survived by his loving children David (Angela) Lawson, Tirzah Starosciak, and Lia (Bill) Scarince as well as his 4 siblings; Susan Guest, Stephen (Patti) Lawson, Karen Lawson (Marty Wilson), Barbara (Jim) Dungan. He is also survived by grandchildren; Morgan and Ryan Starosciak, Harper and Vivian Lawson, Kairi Powell; along with nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Gordon, mother Evelyn, and brother-in-law Charles Guest.



Phillip was born in Flint, Michigan. He was a graduate of Lawrence Institute of Technology and was a retired architect, having worked on projects worldwide. He was a sailor and loved spending time on the water with family and friends. Throughout his life, he was passionate about all genres of music and movies. He continued to enjoy reading, fishing and working on his model train sets. He had a unique ability to share these passions, unlocking those interests for others.



Phillip was very involved in the United Methodist Church and Choir. A disciple of Stephen’s Ministry, he was trained through God’s loving support, to share guidance and counsel to any person encountering troubles causing disruption in their lives. He was very committed to the organization; such that he continue his education in order to implement this program into his church and communities. He provided his council for programs instituted through St. Joseph’s Hospital: N.O.D.A. (No One Dies Alone). He served on the Board of Directors for Love, Inc. as well as many other community outreach assistance programs.



Memorial Service will take place at Oxford United Methodist Church, 21 East Burdick St. Oxford, MI 48371 on February 25th at 11 a.m. with friends and family gathering at 10:30 a.m . Luncheon at church immediately following service. Donations on behalf of Phillip G. Lawson can be made to Salvation Army. Arrangements for cremation entrusted to Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, Oxford.