Lawmakers need to take action on Extreme Risk Protection Order

As we look toward Washington to take action to reduce the number of shooting incidents in our schools, I pursued a more ‘local’ effort. On February 15th, I sent an email to our State Representative John Reilly (District 46). I suggested that he take a leadership role in proposing a State House Bill that has been implemented in several other states – a bill that is called an “Extreme Risk Protection Order” bill.

Extreme risk protection orders, also called gun violence restraining orders, enable courts to temporarily prohibit a person from having guns if law enforcement or immediate family members show that they pose a significant danger to themself or others. Under ERPO laws, immediate family members and law enforcement present evidence to a judge that a person in crisis is too dangerous to have guns. If the judge finds the person poses a significant danger of injury to self or others with a firearm and that alternative solutions are inadequate, the judge will order the person to turn in their guns.

Here is John Reilly’s response:

“I don’t believe the control of guns gets to the root of the issue. Surely those who are unstable will resort to other methods.”

After asking for specific action he would be willing to take, he responded:

“Surely Government has only part of the responsibility. My answer relayed the truth, there are other methods, I am surprised they have not been using them yet which will harm many more people with less effort.

The destruction of the family unit is one of the biggest issues and surely the government has aided this along. How can government change this back?

At the root – we are a changed people who are far from God. The answer lies in 2Chronicles 7:14. Some may say that is a cop-out. Is it?”

So what does this Bible verse say?

“If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”

Certainly prayer is necessary, but not sufficient. To have our elected leader think that prayer is the only answer, and is not willing to propose concrete solutions is a dereliction of duties, and yes a ‘cop-out’! We need to have someone representing us that will actually help solve our problems.

Richard Michalski

Oakland Township