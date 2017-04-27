Laughter is the best medicine

I liked Don Rickles, Mr. Kalmar, and you know what I like about you? Nothing.

We have never met each other and I prefer to keep it that way. You could brighten up Lake Orion by leaving it. Sorry, did I say something to offend you? No need to thank me. The pleasure was mine.

I live in the real world, not in the world of unicorns, like Mr. Kalmar does.

Did you know that our representatives blocked a one-time payment of $70 for SSI (Supplemental Security Income)? He wouldn’t think it’s funny if he loses his SSI or Medicare, or if we end up in a World War!

Will he laugh that off?

Have a nice day, Mr. Kalmar.

J.P. King

Lake Orion resident