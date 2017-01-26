Lake Orion wrestlers redefine ‘Dragon Slayer’

A small team of seven Dragon wrestlers slayed 11 out of 13 teams in Lakeland to place third at the Lakeland Invite on Saturday.

Winning 21 out of 28 matches, with nine pins and two majors, all of the grapplers placed.

Senior John Moll ( 125 pounds) and sophomore Jaden Fisher (145 pounds) placed first: Moll with a pin at 1:37; Fisher with a 9-4 decision. Both went undefeated for the day.

Junior Noah Smith (140 pounds) placed second, his semi-finals match going into a fourth overtime for a win by decision, 3-2.

Sophomore Hunter Chambers (285 pounds) and junior Chris Kade (160 pounds) each placed third, while sophomore Dylan Wellbaum (135 pounds) placed fourth and junior Josh Jones (152 pounds) placed fifth.

In Mayville, a second team of Varsity Dragon wrestlers went 2-3 for the day, with a win over Memphis, 48-24, and Standish Sterling, 34-26.

Sophomore Patrick Dunn (152 pounds) and freshman Griffin Dolland (125 pounds) went undefeated with a record of 5-0.

In last weeks Bad Axe Invitational, Josh Jones placed 4th, not 6th as previously reported. – Rebecca Moll, Review Contributor