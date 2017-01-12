Lake Orion wrestlers place 4th at Adams Invite

The Varsity Dragons battled their way through six rounds at the Adams Invite for a fourth place finish Jan. 7 at Rochester Adams.

Tyler Vestrand and sophomore Jaden Fisher (152 pounds) went undefeated for first place.

John Moll (125 pounds) placed in second place in his weight class. Junior Chris Kade (160 pounds) and sophomore Dylan Wellbaum (140 pounds) placed third.

Juniors Andrew Finn-James (189 pounds) and Josh Jones (160 pounds) placed fourth.

Sophomore Hunter Chambers (285 pounds), sophomore Patrick Dunn (145 pounds) and senior Gavin Womack (135 pounds) placed fifth. Freshman Kane Felarca (130 pounds) placed sixth.

At home, LOHS wrestling staff/athletic department and parent group hosted a JV Round Robin tournament.

LOHS also hosted their Alumni/Youth Wrestling night with a dual meet, featuring the Dragons, the Seaholm Maples, the Oxford Wildcats and the Rochester Falcons on Jan. 4.

Alumni Dragons and Dragon Youth Wrestlers were honored by the LOHS wrestling staff at the meet.

The Dragons started the dual with a 49-22 win over the Maples with 10 wins and 4 losses. Sophomore Hunter Chambers (289 pounds) finished his opponent with a pin; John Moll (125 pounds) and Tyler Vestrand (171 pounds) each went 2-0.

Round two finished with the Wildcats over the Dragons 61-7. Senior John Moll and Junior Tyler Vestrand secured two wins for the Dragons.

