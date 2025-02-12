Lake Orion Village Council still searching for Board of Ethics applicants

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

LAKE ORION — The Lake Orion village council is still searching for applicants who are interested in serving on the village’s Board of Ethics.

The board’s purpose is to take questions or complaints regarding whether provisions of the ethics code is applicable to a situation, according to village documents.

The board and ethics policy for the village was created in October 2023, and the village has since received two applications from those hoping to be board members.

While Village Manager Darwin McClary said a board of ethics requires at least two members and would only be problematic if there was a split in vote – and Council President Teresa Rutt said she was comfortable appointing two members to get the board started – village documents state the board “shall be made up of three persons who may or may not be residents of the Village who have legal, administrative or other desirable qualifications.”

For this reason, the council voted to carry a motion to approve interview questions, have two more months of advertisement for the board, including backup members in the advertisement, and to schedule interviews with available candidates at the March 24 village council meeting at 6:30 p.m.

Members cannot serve any other office, according to McClary.

Anyone interested in applying for the Lake Orion Board of Ethics should contact Village Hall, 21 E. Church St., at 248-693-8391. Applications are available online at lakeorion.org/board-ethics