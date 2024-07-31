Lake Orion Village Council creates new fees for water shut-offs, turn-ons

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

LAKE ORION — The Lake Orion Village Council adopted an ordinance that creates a uniform set of fees for water shut-offs and turn-ons among other changes during its meeting on July 22 .

Previously, the turn-off and turn-on fee was $5 in case of a customer’s seasonal or temporary vacancy, according to village documents. Now, the fee to do so will be “as established from time to time by resolution of the Village Council after public hearing.”

The same wording is used for when a customer needs to have water turned off at the curb box to make repairs.

Council member Michael Lamb said he believes water and sewer rates should cover routine on and off services for home owners who make repairs to their system every few years. Lake Orion resident Rosemary Ford said on June 24, that she believes a fee should be charged to avoid running up costs for the village.

Village Manager Darwin McClary said during a meeting on June 24, that the village has two sets of fees – one $75 set fee for turn-on and turn-off for certain emergencies and another for seasonal or temporary turn-off.

The cost for one hour of service, fringe benefits and equipment costs was $50 to $75 as of June 24, according to McClary. The village wanted to establish one fee of $75 because McClary said would make it easier for the village to administer and recoup costs for the shut-offs and turn-ons from the water and sewer fund.

This ordinance also removes all fees and charges from the water code, and allows village council to establish these fees and charges by resolution after a public hearing.

A third change the ordinance makes is eliminating the hydrant rental fee charged to the Orion Township Fire Department, according to village documents.

Each of these changes are predicted to make sure council does not need to go through the ordinance-amendment process each time council changes a fee or charge.