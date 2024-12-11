Lake Orion village council adopts 2025 meeting schedule

The Lake Orion Village Council adopted their 2025 meeting schedule and discussed changing council meeting start times during the council’s regular meeting on Monday.

Village council will continue to meet on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at 7:30 p.m. at Village Hall, 21 E. Church St. as listed in the meeting’s agenda, but will not meet on Monday, May 26, because of Memorial Day. Instead, village council will meet Tuesday, May, 27. – J.G.