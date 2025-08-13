Lake Orion Village Council accepts Cyrowski’s resignation

Council plans to fill the vacant seat at Sept. 8 meeting

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

jnewell@mihomepaper.com

LAKE ORION — Former Lake Orion Village Council Member Carl Cyrowski submitted his letter of resignation from the council on July 28 and council members officially accepted it on Monday in a 6-0 vote.

There was no discussion among council members and no public comments on Monday about accepting Cyrowski’s resignation.

Now, the council will begin the process of appointing someone to fill the seat on the council until the November 2026 election, the end of Cyrowski’s four-year term.

Under village charter, the council has 30 days after accepting a resignation from council to fill the vacancy.

Cyrowski’s resignation is effective as of July 28, according to a council action summary memo.

Cyrowski recently moved out of the Village of Lake Orion into Orion Township. State law and the village charter requires that a council member live within the village that they are representing.

“I just moved out of the Village of Lake Orion into Orion Township by two houses and state law requires that to be on the village council you must have residency in that village. So, I am hereby issuing my letter of resignation subject to the council’s approval,” Cyrowski said on July 28. “It was an honor to be elected and serve on the council and I hereby regretfully tender my resignation.”

Village administration will post a notice about the vacancy on the council on the village website, lakeorion.org, and advertise the vacancy in the Aug. 20 issue of The Lake Orion Review, according to village documents.

The council also scheduled a special meeting for 4:30 p.m. Sept. 2 to interview candidates to fill Cyrowski’s seat. Anyone who wants to apply for the seats must be a village resident of voting age and a registered elector in the village.

The council plans to appoint someone to the council during its Sept. 8 regular meeting.

To apply for the position, village residents can find a form on the village website, or go to Village Hall, 21 E. Church St., during regular business hours Monday through Thursday. Applications are due with the village clerk at 4 p.m. Aug. 28, according to village documents.

“Hopefully we’ll get a good list of candidates, folks that are willing to engage, willing to get involved, willing to make the commitment,” said Council Member George Dandalides during council comments.

Despite technically being ineligible to serve on the council because he is no longer a resident of the village, Cyrowski was allowed to stay at the July 28 meeting and cast votes on issues.

Council Member Michael Lamb made a motion on July 28 to accept Cyrowski’s resignation effective immediately. Lamb, Dandalides and Council Members Nancy Moshier and Alex Comparoni all voted to accept Cyrowski’s resignation, but President Pro-Tem Stan Ford voted against it. Council President Teresa Rutt was absent from the meeting.

Section 4.4 of the village charter states: “A resignation submitted by an official shall be deemed to be considered as an unconditional resignation and shall become effective upon acceptance by the council. No such resignation shall be accepted by the council at the same meeting at which it is received, unless by the unanimous vote of all members of the council.”

“The charter says that you cannot act on a resignation at the same meeting that it is presented except by a unanimous vote of the council. We have one council member absent,” Village Manager Darwin McClary said.

Cyrowski, who was elected on Nov. 8, 2022 to the council, becomes the sixth person to resign from the council since 2018. Sarah Luchsinger resigned in May 2023. In July 2018, Shauna Brown and Steve Watson both resigned; just over a year later, in 2019, David Churchill resigned; and in March 2021, Ray Hammond resigned from the council.