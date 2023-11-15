Lake Orion Village Clerk Susan Galeczka announces retirement, effective Jan. 5

Village creates new deputy clerk/treasurer position

By Megan Kelley

Staff Writer

LAKE ORION — The Lake Orion Village Council received Clerk Susan Galeczka’s resignation for her impending retirement, effective Jan. 5, 2024.

“I have enjoyed my 10 years of service with the Village of Lake Orion while serving as its village clerk. Serving the Lake Orion community has been a privilege and honor,” Galeczka wrote in her letter of resignation. “I would like to thank all of you for your continued support throughout my years as clerk. Having the opportunity to service this great community and to work with an incredible team has made the final years of my long career in public service fulfilling and memorable.”

Village charter states that the clerk position must be filled within 30 days of vacancy, which gives the village until Feb. 4, 2024.

With Galeczka’s retirement, the village has also made clear their intention for filling the position by authorizing the combination of the village clerk and finance director/treasurer positions and the creation of a full-time deputy Clerk/finance director position.

Councilmember Michael Lamb raised concerns about combining the two positions, saying that he felt both positions were significant enough to where the workload could be overwhelming for one person.

Village Manager Darwin McClary assured council that the plan was actually to hire two people; one to work as clerk and finance director/treasurer and one to work as a deputy clerk/finance director.

“The plan is not to just combine the positions and reduce staffing. The plan is to combine the clerk and finance director positions into one position, and then hire a full-time deputy village clerk and treasurer so then we will have two people who are cross-trained to do the same duties,” McClary said. “If we have one out on vacation, or we’re in transition on one, we have the other person who is fully trained on both duties and can jump right in and perform the duties seamlessly.”

McClary also noted that Utility Billing Clerk Andrea Eastman has also announced her intention to leave her position at the end of December. That position is part time and is not expected to be filled.

“With two full-time positions, clerk/treasurer and deputy clerk/treasurer, I’m confident that we will be able to handle those duties,” McClary said.

The council accepted the resignation by a vote of 5-0.

Council President Jerry Narsh and President Pro-Tem Teresa Rutt were absent from the meeting.