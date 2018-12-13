Lake Orion Varsity Wrestling team kicks off season with home meet against Dakota and Yale high schools

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

The Varsity wrestling team hosted their season opener at home against Dakota and Yale on Dec. 5 last week.

After changing their off season routine the boys were ready for their first meet of the season hoping for a Dragon victory.

The boys took on Dakota first, falling with a score of 45-25.

The Dragons were able to pull out a victory against Yale with a final score of 50-23.

The top scorers for Lake Orion were captain Jaden Fisher, captain Patrick Dunn, Andrew Miller and Anthony Vellucci.

Though the boys have only had one meet so far this season, it is clear that they are hungry for a winning season.

The goals this season are to build a competitive team and help the boys reach their own goals as well.

“We want state champs, we want state placers, we want state qualifiers, we want kids to work hard and get better and reach whatever goals they have,” said head coach Jeff Smart.

Last season Fisher placed 3rd in the state, captain Dylan Wellbaum was the Oakland County champion and captain Hunter Chambers also qualified for states. Smart is hoping for a similar outcome this season.

As for competition, the team always looks forward to facing school rivals and top state teams Clarkston and Oxford.

I think we have some really good, hardworking kids with some abilities so I think [we’ll] just keep improving and go out and compete,” Smart said.

The boys face off against Rochester Adams, L’Anse Creuse and Madison Heights Lamphere on Dec. 13 at 5 p.m. at Madison Heights Lamphere.