Lake Orion – SYNOPSIS OF INTRODUCED ORDINANCE – AMENDMENT NO. 26.96

VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

PUBLIC NOTICE

SYNOPSIS OF INTRODUCED ORDINANCE

PROPOSED ZONING ORDINANCE

AMENDMENT NO. 26.96

PROPOSED REZONING –

PORTION OF 228 ATWATER

PUBLIC HEARING, SECOND READING AND POSSIBLE ADOPTION

MONDAY, JANUARY 14, 2018 AT 7:30 PM

At its Regular Meeting of November 26, 2018, the Lake Orion Village Council accepted for first reading Ordinance No. 26.96, An Ordinance Amending Ordinance No. 26.89, Entitled “Zoning Ordinance of the Village of Lake Orion.”

The effect of this Ordinance, if adopted, would be to rezone property at 228 Atwater, described as a portion of a parcel of land located in the northeast ¼ of Section 11, T4N, R10E, Lake Orion, Oakland County Michigan and being further described as follows the eastern portion of the westerly 15’ of the northerly 160’ of Lot 96 of Assessors Re-plat ay of DECKERS ADDITION, approximately +/- 0.05 acres; (Part of Parcel No. 09-11-229-015) commonly known as 228 Atwater, Lake Orion, Michigan from RV (Residential Village) to RM (Multiple Family District.

The site is located on the south side of Atwater Street east of Lapeer Road (M-24).

A Public Hearing on Ordinance No. 26.98 and consideration for Second reading and adoption of this Ordinance by the Lake Orion Village Council is scheduled for the Lake Orion Village Council Regular Meeting to be held on Monday, January 14, 2019, at 7:30 p.m. which will be held in the Village Council Chambers located at the Village Offices at 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, MI 48362. The complete text of the Ordinance Amendment is on file in the office of the Village Clerk and available for public inspection during regular Village office hours Monday through Friday – 9:00 AM to 4:30 PM. The Administrative offices are located at 21 E. Church St., Lake Orion, Michigan, 48362, Information is also available on the Village of Lake Orion website at www.lakeorion.org . For additional information, please contact the Village Clerk (248-693-8391 ext. 102) or galeczkas@lakeorion.org .

Susan C. Galeczka, CMC CMMC

Village Clerk

Publish: The Lake Orion Review: December 26, 2018

Posted: December 18, 2018.