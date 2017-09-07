VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

SYNOPSIS OF

ADOPTED ORDINANCE NO. 18.28

Water Rates, Billing and

Lien Upon Premises Rates

At its Regular Meeting of August 28, 2017 the Lake Orion Village Council accepted for second reading and adopted Ordinance No. 18.28, An Ordinance to amend Title V. Public Works, Chapter 53: Water, § 53.08 Water Rates, Billing and Lien Upon Premises Rates.

The effect of this Ordinance, is to bring the Village’s Ordinance line with current State law which allows the Village to put delinquent water utility accounts over six (6) months delinquent on the July tax bill.

This Ordinance is effective upon the publication of this synopsis. The complete text of the Ordinance is on file in the office of the Village Clerk located at 21 E, Church St., Lake Orion, Michigan and available for public inspection during regular Village office hours, Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For additional information, please contact the Village Clerk at 248-693-8391 ext. 102 or galeczkas@lakeorion.org

Susan C. Galeczka, CMC CCMC

Village Clerk

Publish: The Lake Orion Review: September 6, 2017

Posted: September 6, 2017