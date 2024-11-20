Lake Orion Sing and Stroll and Tree Lighting on Nov. 21

The Lake Orion Downtown Development Authority invites guests to help ring in the holiday season with the annual Sing and Stroll and Christmas Tree lighting from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 21 in Children’s Park.

The event, includes musical and dance performances, singing Christmas carols, a hot cocoa station, horse and carriage rides, warming stations and more holiday-themed festivities.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will make a special appearance to greet kids of all ages as they share in the holiday fun.

After the festivities, visitors can stroll through downtown Lake Orion to see the holiday decorations adorning the streets and shops. – J.G.