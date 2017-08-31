Lake Orion senior softball team wins league championship

Connect on Linked in

The Lake Orion Men’s Senior Softball team recently won the league regular season and playoff championship.

The team slugged its way to a 20-4 record in the regular season before winning the championship

The team, sponsored by the Great Lakes McDonald’s and Old Detroit Bar & Grill, plays in the Oakland County Parks & Recreation Association League.

Lake Orion competed against multiple teams from West Bloomfield, Rochester, Waterford and Clarkston.

The Lake Orion team averaged 15 runs per game while only giving up 8 runs per game to their opponents.

Team members are: Les Deyer, Rus Doak, Dave Durham, Paul Deimling, John Mayhan, Chuck Martus, Jim Rose, Rick Wojciechowski, Matt Wroblewski, Steve Ubali, Bob Yeokum, Ron Walters, Ron Ziemba, Joe Brandaniso and Jerry Hoffman.

The team was assembled, coached and managed by Jerry Hoffman and assisted by Bob Yeokum. Earl Vogel was the official scorekeeper. – J.N.