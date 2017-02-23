Lake Orion schools announce three distinct Teachers of the Year

By Georgia Thelen

Lake Orion Community Schools recently announced their 2017 Teacher of the Year (TOYT) award winners, representing Lake Orion’s high school, middle school and elementary school programs.

Kevin Kopec, a teacher and girl’s varsity basketball coach at Lake Orion High School, was awarded the 2017 TOTY award.

Kopec is a government, economics and so it is very humbling for him to be recognized by the district.

“I have loved being a teacher in Lake Orion and have really enjoyed all of the students and staff I have gotten to work with in my career,” he said.

A special committee at Lake Orion High School took nominations for the award from students, parents and staff members.

They reviewed all of the nominations and chose who they felt was most deserving — Kevin Kopec.

“He’s one of those teachers that just has a tremendous passion for teaching. He inspires his students to excel, he sets very high expectations for himself and also for his students and encourages them along the way,” said Lake Orion High School principal Steve Hawley.

Kelly Cerny, a sixth grade social studies teacher at Scripps Middle School, was chosen from as the middle school Teacher of the Year

“We’re very excited that Mrs. Cerney earned that acknowledgement, she does a wonderful job here at Scripps,” said Scripps Middle School principal Dan Haas.

“As principal, working with such dedicated and phenomenal people… it’s always fun when we can celebrate one with these types of programs,” he said.

Among the elementary schools in the district, Nancy Secor, a kindergarten teacher at Paint Creek Elementary, was chosen as the elementary school Teacher of the Year.

“One of the things that makes Mrs. C stand out against her peers is caring and consideration for the whole child,” said Paint Creek Principal Lauren Smith.

“Her kindness and willingness to support all learners in all situations. She is dedicated beyond belief and she truly lives for teaching her kindergarten students,” Smith said.

All three Lake Oron Teacher of the Year award winners will now go on to an Oakland County competition that will include all awarded teachers to pick the top three teachers throughout the county.