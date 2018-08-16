Lake Orion school board sends $160 million bond proposal to Nov. 6 ballot

Lake Orion Community Schools board members and administrators will hold a public informational meeting and answer questions about the proposed $160 million bond from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 20 in the Kiva room at Lake Orion High School.

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

It was a forgone conclusion that the district would proceed with a proposed $160 million bond, but the Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Education made it official on Aug. 8, voting 6-1 to put the bond before voters in the Nov. 6 general election.

Trustee Bill Holt cast the lone nay vote. Holt has said in previous meetings that he felt the $160 million proposal was too high to put before residents and suggested the district consider a smaller bond amount.

There was little discussion about the bond at the Aug. 8 meeting, but the school board, administrators and representatives from GMB Architecture + Engineering, a firm that specializes in pre-bond surveys, facilities assessment and bond preparation, have held public workshops and meetings to discuss the bond.

“With the School Improvement bond proposal, district residents will be asked to consider this bond proposal, which will finance capital improvements throughout the district. The proposal was developed with the goal of building a safer, smarter, and stronger Lake Orion Community Schools. If approved, there would be no debt millage tax rate increase to property owners,” according to a news release from Mark Snyder, director of communications and marketing for the district.

“The capital improvements under the bond proposal will improve facilities throughout the district with the goal of providing a safer, smarter and stronger learning environment for all students in the district,” Superintendent Marion Ginopolis said.

The District operates 14 facilities with over 1.3 million square feet of space, on over 400 acres of sites, each addressed in the plans.

“Each of our buildings – some constructed 70 years ago — are well past the useful 40-year life. While the district operates and is the caretaker of these facilities, they belong to the community,” according to the news release.

Now, the district is turning its efforts toward selling the bond proposal to the public. Board members asked for Talking Points – prepared responses to common questions about the bond – and a list of “do’s and don’ts” in preparation for the Aug. 20 public information meeting.

Brad Hemmes, a representative from GMB working with the district, said at the July 25 workshop meeting that they would prepare marketing information to disburse to the public as soon as the board approved sending the bond proposal to voters.

“It’s going to be a noisy campaign,” he said, adding that campaigning for the bond would become heavier once school was back in session. “Because people think more about schools when it’s in session.”

The bond would be a new-issue bond, not a renewal, and is designed not to raise the debt levy. The board is considering a $160 million bond for that reason – that it would not raise the rate that the district levies in taxes.

“The $160 million option puts us out to roughly 25 years” to repay the bond,” Assistant Superintendent of Business and Finance John Fitzgerald said.

Three years ago, a community long-range planning committee established the foundation for the bond proposal. From their recommendations, district administrators and the school board developed a 10-year capital improvement/master plan to support the mission: to provide an exemplary education for all learners, the news release stated.

The bond proposal funds would address ongoing facility and environment issues in three stages over 10 years, according to the district, which is highlighting three target points in the campaign:

Safer schools will be the focus: secure entrances and enhanced lighting, improved accessibility for physically challenged students and visitors, safety for all students on the playgrounds, updated school drop-off and pick-up traffic patterns, replacement of aging school buses.

Smarter schools will support expanded programming and enhance learning: including renovated classrooms to become modern learning spaces, age-appropriate science and math areas, technology equipment and digital devices, server infrastructure and improved wireless internet access, an early childhood center for our youngest students.

Stronger schools will keep the out-of-sight operations rolling smoothly and out of students’ minds: replacement of outdated internal systems and critical upgrades to mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems.

More detailed information will soon be available on the district website at www.lakeorionschools.org.