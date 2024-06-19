Lake Orion school board hears stakeholder input and creates superintendent selection criteria

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

LAKE ORION — The Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Education was presented with stakeholder input and developed selection criteria for the district’s superintendent search during a special meeting on June 6.

Stakeholder input

Input from stakeholders was gathered in May through an anonymous survey and 12 meetings. More than 50% of stakeholders who took the survey said they have lived in the school district for at least 10 years, and 40% of respondents said they have worked for the district for at least 10 years, according to district documents. Stakeholders provided their most valued attributes in their ideal superintendent.

More than 54% of stakeholders said the new superintendent should hold at least a master’s degree plus an administrative certification or endorsement. The second highest preference for minimum level of education was a master’s degree — for which 13.94% voted.

Through his meetings with focus groups, Shawn Lewis-Lakin of the Michigan Association of School Boards (MASB), who is handling the superintendent search for the district, said he heard the experience of a candidate “trumps degrees.”

When asked what positions their preferred candidate would have held, stakeholders’ top three answers were teacher, assistant superintendent and building principal. The lowest were public relations director and community education director.

The most desired areas of expertise were curriculum development and evaluation, and budget development and management. Bond experience and experience with mental health resources was an additional area of desired expertise identified by stakeholders, according to Lewis-Lakin.

Collaborative, transformational and situational leadership styles were the most desired among stakeholders. According to Lewis-Lakin’s presentation, stakeholders said “someone willing to roll up their sleeves and do what is needed,” someone who is fair and firm, works harder than anyone else and is high-energy is desired.

The most desired experiences and skills are exceedingly responsive and the ability to recognize values and affirms staff, he said.

This input was used to develop LOCS’s superintendent search selection criteria.

Selection criteria

Other than qualities and experience mentioned by stakeholders, school board members identified multiple other highly sought attributes.

According to the selection criteria, the board is seeking a candidate with district-level experience, building-level administrative experience, experience with general and special education and more. Other desired experiences include with strategic plans, fund programs, sinking funds and facilities management.

The board’s desired candidate will also displays the ability to engage all stakeholders, the public, and who will set high expectations, hold staff at all levels accountable, be active in the community, take responsibility for results and address academic, social and emotional needs of those in the district.

The superintendent job posting closes on June 18, at 4 p.m. The rest of the month includes the board receiving access to candidate materials on June 21 and a board workshop on June 25, at 6 p.m. to prepare for interviews.

Current Superintendent Ben Kirby’s last day with LOCS is June 30, before beginning his new role as the new superintendent of Forest Hills Public Schools on July 1. LOCS is required to select an interim superintendent by July 1.