Lake Orion runner wins Oxford Scarecrow Festival of Races

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

jnewell@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD — Lake Orion runners had a strong showing at the Oxford Scarecrow Festival of Races on Saturday, with Alex Pollack, 31, of Lake Orion winning the 5K race in a time of 17:58.6 minutes.

Finn Kneer, 15, of Bruce Township was second overall at 19:39.5. Jason Eldridge of Oxford finished third overall at 20:27.2. Meg Darmofal of Leslie, Mich., was the top female finisher and fifth overall with a time of 21:04.4 minutes.

Lake Orion’s Chris Harper, 31, finished sixth overall and first in the 30-39 age category with a time of 23:13.1 minutes. Alice Jones, 11, of Lake Orion finished 31st overall with a time of 40:24.8 minutes.

The races included a one mile run with Oxford eighth grader Lucas Eldridge winning the race, followed by sixth grader Lili Eldridge in second place.

The races also included an un-timed Pumpkin Dash for the younger kids.