VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

PUBLIC NOTICE

GREEN’S PARK

SCHEDULE AND FEES

Green’s Park will be open according to the following schedule:

Pre-Season Opening – Pass Not Required

Saturday, April 15, 2017 (Third Saturday in April) – Thursday, May 25, 2017 (Thursday before Memorial Day): 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

NOTE: No Attendant, No Lifeguard on Duty, No Swimming, Beach Closed, Buildings Closed (no restroom facilities)

Regular Season – Pass Required

Friday, May 26, 2017 (Friday. before Memorial Day) – September 4, 2017 (Labor Day)

Weather Permitting

School Days 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

All Other Days

Monday – Thursday 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Friday/Saturday/Sunday 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Park passes and rules and regulations may be secured at the Lake Orion Village Offices weekdays from 9:00 AM to 4:30 p.m. Parks passes may also be purchased by credit or debit card online at EventBrite.com (additional convenience fee will be charged) and at participating local businesses who sell the passes.

Fee for a season family park pass is as follows:

Village resident $26.00

Non-resident $52.00

*Senior Village resident – 62+ $21.00 *Senior Non-resident – 62+ $47.00

Fee for a Single Day Pass $ 5.00

Children 3 and under Free

Group Use Fees:

Monday through Friday: Half Day $100.00

Full Day $175.00

Saturday/Sunday Available noon-8 pm

Hall Day $175.00

Full Day $200.00

PARK PASSES WILL NOT BE REISSUED IF LOST

Post Season – No Pass Required

Tuesday, September 5, 2017 (Day after Labor Day) – Sunday, October, 15, 2017 (Third Sun in Oct.) 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

NOTE: No Attendant, No Lifeguard on Duty, No Swimming, Beach Closed, Buildings Closed (no restroom facilities)

Winter Season – No Pass Required

October, 16, 2017 (Day after the Third Sunday in October) – Friday April 13, 2017 (Day before the Third Saturday in April) 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

NOTE: No Attendant, No Lifeguard on Duty, No Lake Access, Beach Closed, Buildings Closed (no restroom facilities)

Susan C. Galeczka, CMC, CMMC

Village Clerk

Publish: Lake Orion Review: May 17, May 24, 2017