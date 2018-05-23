LAKE ORION PUBLIC HEARING Proposed Ordinance No. 18.29 Emergency and Summer Outdoor Water Use Restrictions

VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

SYNOPSIS OF

INTRODUCED ORDINANCE

Proposed Ordinance No. 18.29

At its Regular Meeting of May 14, 2018 the Lake Orion Village Council accepted for first reading Ordinance No. 18.29, an Ordinance to amend Title V. Public Works, Chapter 53: Water, § 53.10 Emergency and Summer Outdoor Water Use Restrictions.

The effect of this Ordinance, if adopted, is to delete Section 53.10 (B), (C) and (D) eliminating general summer water restrictions, non-residential water restrictions and residential water restrictions.

The Village Council has scheduled a Public Hearing on Proposed Ordinance No. 18.29 for Monday, June 11, 2018 at 7:30 PM in the Village of Lake Orion Council Chambers at 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, MI. The purpose of the hearing is to grant interested parties an opportunity to offer comments on the proposed ordinance; written comments will be accepted prior to the date and time of the Public Hearing by the Village Clerk, 21 E. Church St., Lake Orion, MI 48362.

Second reading and adoption of this Ordinance will be considered by the Lake Orion Village Council at its Regular Meeting to be held on Monday, June 11, 2018 following the Public Hearing. The complete text of the Ordinance is on file in the office of the Village Clerk and available for public inspection during regular Village office hours located at 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, Michigan, Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is available on the Village website at www.lakeorion.org .

For additional information, please contact the Village Clerk (693-8391 ext. 102).or galeczkas@lakeorion.org .

Susan C. Galeczka, CMC CCMC

Village Clerk

Publish: The Lake Orion Review: May 23, 2018

Posted: May 17, 2018