VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS

The Village of Lake Orion Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a Public Hearing on Appeal No. A-17-06 at the Lake Orion Village Hall, 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, MI 48362, on Thursday, June 15, 2017 at 7:30 PM in the Council Chambers.

This Public Hearing relates to 65 Park Island Road (Parcel ID Number 09-11-253-009). A complete legal description of the property is on file in the Village Offices. The subject site is located within the Village of Lake Orion in the RM (Multiple Family Residential) Zoning District.

The applicant proposes to develop the site with a new multiple family residential structure (Building C) and an accessory structure (Building D). The proposal requires the following variance from the Zoning Ordinance:

1. ARTICLE 12, SCHEDULE OF REGULATIONS, SECTION 12.02 TABLE – RM ZONING DISTRICT, FOOTNOTE G

Multiple Family Side (South) Yard Setback – 15.00 feet minimum required

– 10.00 feet proposed

– 5.00 foot variance requested

Interested parties are welcome to attend the Public Hearing and offer comments. Written comments will be accepted prior to the date and time of the Public Hearing by the Village Clerk. The plan and supporting documentation will be available for inspection and additional information may be obtained by contacting Village Offices at (248) 693-8391, ext. 102 or visiting the Village Office located at 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, MI 48362 during regular business hours, 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

In the spirit of compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals with a disability should feel free to contact the Village office, at least seventy-two (72) hours in advance of the meeting, if requesting accommodations.

Susan C. Galeczka, CMC CMMC

Village Clerk