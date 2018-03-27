Lake Orion – Public Hearing – Lakeview Drive – April 23, 2018

VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

BY THE VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

FOR LAKEVIEW DRIVE

DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS

MONDAY, APRIL 23, 2018 – 7:30 PM

TO ALL OWNERS OF THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PROPERTIES AND ALL OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that in accordance with MCL 41.721 and the Village of Lake Orion Code of Ordinances Chapter 12 the Lake Orion Village Council (Council) established the Village of Lake Orion Lakeview Drainage Improvement Project Special Assessment District (“District”) for the costs of drainage improvements on Lakeview Drive as shown on the Plans on file with the Village. The District includes the properties described as follows:

Village of Lake Orion, Oakland County Michigan lying along Lakeview Drive

14 09-11-183-012 273 LAKEVIEW DR 88.00′ 2,346.75

No. Sidwell Number Property Address Lot Assess-

Allocation ment

1 09-11-178-002 Vacant lot/

262 LAKEVIEW DR 20.00′ 533.35

2 09-11-178-003 262 LAKEVIEW DR 50.00′ 1,333.40

3 09-11-182-003 270 LAKEVIEW DR 60.00′ 1,600.05

4 09-11-182-004 272 LAKEVIEW DR 30.00′ 800.05

5 09-11-182-005 276 LAKEVIEW DR 50.00′ 1,333.40

6 09-11-182-006 280 LAKEVIEW DR 50.00′ 1,333.40

7 09-11-182-007 284 LAKEVIEW DR 50.00′ 1,333.40

8 09-11-182-008 288 LAKEVIEW DR 40.00′ 1,066.70

9 09-11-182-011 300 LAKEVIEW DR 36.00′ 960.05

10 09-11-182-012 304 LAKEVIEW DR 36.00′ 960.05

11 09-11-182-013 292 LAKEVIEW DR 71.00′ 1,893.40

12 09-11-183-001 258 LAKEVIEW DR 90.00′ 2,400.10

13 09-11-183-010 300 LAKEVIEW DR 120.00′ 3,200.15

15 09-11-183-013 285 LAKEVIEW DR 88.00′ 2,346.75

At the direction of the Village Council, the Village Clerk and Village Assessor prepared a Special Assessment Roll (“Roll”) for the District covering all assessable properties within the District that will be benefited by the Improvements. The Roll was prepared for the purpose of assessing a portion of the costs of construction of the improvements as shown on the plans on file with the Village Clerk. The total amount of the assessment for the District is $23,441.00 and is on file with the Village Clerk for public examination.

The assessment against each parcel of land within the District is the relative portion of the whole sum levied against all parcels of land in the District as the benefit to such parcels bears to the total benefit to all parcels of land in the District. Such benefit is allocated on a street front footage basis.

A public hearing on the Roll and any objection to the Roll will be held on Monday, April 23, 2018 at 7:30 PM, Michigan Time, in the Council Chambers in Village Hall located 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, Michigan, The Roll and the plans for the improvements may be examined at the Office of the Village Clerk, 21 E. Church Street Lake Orion, Michigan 481362 during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, from the date of this notice until the public hearing. In addition the information is available on the Village of Lake Orion website at www.lakeorion.org .

At the hearing, the Village Council will hear any written objections and comments filed with the Council at or before the hearing, and any objections or comments raised at the hearing. At the hearing (the Village Council will document any objections to the roll and make such objections available if the resident appeals to the Michigan Tax Tribunal.

After the public hearing is closed, the Village Council may confirm the Roll as submitted; provide for billing and payment of special assessments in installments; provide for the number of installments that will be permitted; set the interest rate on the unpaid balance; provide for billing and collecting the special assessment in the same manner as property taxes; and provide by Resolution for other matters permitted by law.

The owner or any person having an interest in property that is to be specially assessed may file a written appeal with the Michigan Tax Tribunal within 30 days after confirmation of the Special Assessment Roll. However, appearance and protest at the public hearing are required in order to appeal the special assessment to the Michigan Tax Tribunal. An owner or other party in interest of his or her agent may (1) appear in person at the hearing to protest the special assessment or (2) file his or her appearance on protest by letter before the close of the hearing. The Village Council shall maintain a record of parties who appear to protest at the hearing.

All interested persons are invited to be present at the hearing, in person or by representative, and to submit comments about the proposal. Written protest at or before the public hearing is required in order to appeal from a decision of the Village Council. Mail all correspondence to the Village Clerk at 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, MI. 48362 or vial email at galeczkas@lakeorion.org .

For additional information please contact Joseph Young, Village Manager, at 248-693-8391 Ext. 101 during regular business hours or via email at youngj@lakeorion.org .

Susan C. Galeczka, CMC CMMC

Village Clerk

Publish: The Lake Orion Review – March 28 & April 4

Posted: March 28, 2018