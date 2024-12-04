Lake Orion Police Department hires two full-time officers

Department now ‘adequately staffed,’ police chief says

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

LAKE ORION — Lake Orion Police Chief Mark Amundson introduced the department’s new full-time officers, Anne Pirkel and Shane Hockney, during a Lake Orion Village Council meeting on Nov. 25.

Amundson said the department faced staffing challenges over the last year, but is “now adequately staffed to properly serve our citizens of this community” as of November 2024. He added that the department searched for officers with the highest ethical standards – individuals who became officers to help others and serve Lake Orion.

“After the interview panel, I ensured an in-depth background investigation to include a psychological test, deep dive into online activity, interviews with friends, family, previous coworkers and reviews of all previous law enforcement files and records of prior employments,” Amundson said.

Pirkel and Hockney emerged during this process as “the right candidates” for the department, according to Amundson.

Pirkel is originally from Toledo, Ohio and has worked for the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and Pinckney Police Department. She is a parttime officer with the Huron Clinton Metroparks Police Department, and has a bachelor’s degree from Thiel College in criminal justice and sociology, according to village documents.

Pirkel’s start date was Nov. 14, and she will be training with Lt. Todd Stanfield and other officers over the next several weeks.

Hockney served in the United States Marine Corps as an infantry rifleman tasked as a combat lifesaver, according to documents.

After his service, Hockney worked as a correctional deputy for the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, and in the maximum-security unit of the Macomb County Jail. He also served on the correctional emergency response team.

He has an associate’s degree in fire and emergency medical sciences, and is a licensed EMT. He comes to the LOPD from Grosse Pointe Wood Department of Public Safety.

Hockney will also primarily train with Stanfield, but will also ride with other full-time and part-time officers.

Both will spend time with the LOPD’s records clerk and ordnance area to have a basic understanding of those area of the department, Amundson said.

“I will treat all individuals with dignity and respect, and ensure that my actions are dedicated to ensuring the safety of this community and preservation of human life,” Pirkel and Hockney said as part of their oath to serve the community.

Village Council President Teresa Rutt welcomed both officers, saying “we’re glad to have you in our community.”