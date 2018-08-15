Lake Orion – Planning Commission – PROPOSED ZONING ORDINANCE AMENDMENTS – Public Hearing – Tuesday, September 4, 2018, at 7:30 p.m.

VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

PLANNING COMMISSION

PROPOSED ZONING ORDINANCE AMENDMENTS

NO. 26.94 AND NO. 26.95

CONDITIONAL REZONING AND REZONING TEXT AMENDMENT

A Public Hearing will be held by the Village of Lake Orion Planning Commission on Tuesday, September 4, 2018, at 7:30 p.m. in the Village Council Chambers located at Village Hall, 21 E. Church St., Lake Orion, MI 48362, regarding two proposed Zoning Ordinance Amendments.

The purpose of the Public Hearing is to grant a hearing to any person interested in the Proposed Amendments to the Village of Lake Orion Zoning Ordinance, as previously amended, prior to the Planning Commission making its recommendation thereon to the Lake Orion Village Council.

The effects of the proposed amendments are as follows:

1. To amend Article 19: Administrative Procedures and Standards to be expanded to include a provision for conditional rezoning (Ordinance Amendment No. 26.94), and 2. To amend Article 19: Administrative Procedures and Standards by amending Section 19.05, Amendments, set of review considerations that would be applied to each rezoning application set of review considerations that would be applied to each rezoning application. Rezoning applications would be reviewed and evaluated based on a uniform set of criteria (Ordinance Amendment No. 26.95)

Interested parties are welcome to attend the Public Hearing and offer comments, and written comments will be accepted prior to the date and time of the Public Hearing by the Village Clerk, 21 E. Church St., Lake Orion, MI 48362.

A complete copy of Proposed Ordinance No. 26.94 and 26.95 is available for inspection, and additional information may be obtained, by visiting the Village of Lake Orion Administrative Offices located at 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, MI 48362 during regular business hours, 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For additional information please contact the Village Clerk at galeczkas@lakeorion.org or at 248-693-8391, ext. 102

Susan C. Galeczka, CMC

Village Clerk

In the spirit of compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals with a disability should feel free to contact the Village office, at least seventy-two (72) hours in advance of the meeting, if requesting accommodations.

Publish: The Lake Orion Review , August 15, 2018

Posted: August, 2018