Lake Orion – ORDINANCE NO. 14.21 – SIGN ORDINANCE

VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

SYNOPSIS OF ORDINANCE ADOPTED

ORDINANCE NO. 14.21

SIGN ORDINANCE

At its Regular Meeting of April 23, 2018 the Lake Orion Village Council accepted for second reading and adopted Ordinance No. 14.21 an Ordinance to amend Chapter 155: Sign Regulations.

The effect of this Ordinance, if adopted, is to establish a stronger foundation for sign regulations that protects the character of all of Lake Orion’s zoning districts; revise definitions for content neutrality and clarifications; provide updated general standards for measurement, illumination, construction and maintenance, legibility and design; identify signs that are prohibited in all districts; introduce signage tables to clarify requirements and provide the Zoning Administrator, Village Administration, and general public with a quick tool for referencing standards; outline processes for addressing abandoned, damaged, illegal and unsafe signs; establish criteria for the Board of Zoning Appeals when evaluating sign variance requests; and update nonconforming sign provisions.

This Ordinance is effective upon the publication of this synopsis. The complete text of the Ordinance is on file in the office of the Village Clerk and available for public inspection during regular Village office hours located at 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, Michigan, Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For additional information, please contact the Village Clerk (693-8391 ext. 102).or galeczkas@lakeorion.org .

Susan C. Galeczka, CMC CCMC

Village Clerk

Publish: The Lake Orion Review: May 23, 2018

Posted: May 17, 2108