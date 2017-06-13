Lake Orion — Notice to Taxpayers

VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS

2017 VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION REAL AND PERSONAL PROPERTY TAXES WILL BE PAYABLE, WITHOUT PENALTY, AT THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION, 2525 JOSLYN ROAD, LAKE ORION, MI 48360, JULY 1, 2017 THROUGH SEPTEMBER 14, 2017.

Taxes may be paid by mail, addressed to Charter Township of Orion, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, MI 48360, or at the Township Office Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Township Office will be closed on July 3 and 4, 2017. For your convenience, a 24 hour payment drop box is located in front of Township Hall. Mailed tax payments must be postmarked no later than September 14, 2017 to avoid penalty and interest.

Taxes may be paid at Oxford Bank (Lake Orion office only) on or before September 14, 2017. Taxes also, may be paid by credit card for an additional service fee (information regarding credit card options can be found on your tax bill).

Taxes unpaid after September 14, 2017 shall be subject to the addition of a three (3%) percent penalty and interest at the rate of one (1%) percent for each month or fraction of a month after that date that the taxes remain unpaid until the last day of February, 2018.

On and after March 1, 2018, Village taxes must be paid at the Oakland County Treasurer’s Office.

Failure to receive the tax notice does not invalidate the taxes, penalty or interest due.

Alice Bryce, Treasurer/Finance Director

Village of Lake Orion

Publish: The Lake Orion Review – June 14 2017