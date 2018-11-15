Lake Orion Marching Band takes fourth place at state championship

The Lake Orion High School Marching band’s four-and-a-half-month-long season came to an end at the Michigan Competing Band Association (MCBA) State Championship on Nov. 3.

The Dragons ended the show with a score of 93.025 overall, which earned them fourth place in the state.

Jaclyn Holmes and Jacob Voight were each awarded a $2,000 Outstanding Senior Scholarship Award from the MCBA.

This award is normally only given to one individual in each Flight but this year both Holmes and Voight were given the scholarship despite being in the same Flight. — M.K.