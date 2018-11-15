Lake Orion Marching Band takes fourth place at state championship

Jaclyn Holmes (left) and Jacob Voight (right) both recieved a $2,000 Outstanding Senior Scholarship Award at the state championship. Photo courtesy of Brian Nordin
The Lake Orion High School Marching band’s four-and-a-half-month-long season came to an end at the Michigan Competing Band Association (MCBA) State Championship on Nov. 3.

The Dragons ended the show with a score of 93.025 overall, which earned them fourth place in the state.

Jaclyn Holmes and Jacob Voight were each awarded a $2,000 Outstanding Senior Scholarship Award from the MCBA.

This award is normally only given to one individual in each Flight but this year both Holmes and Voight were given the scholarship despite being in the same Flight. — M.K.

The LOHS Marching Band’s performance earned them fourth place in the State Championship. Photo courtesy of Brian Nordin.
Sophomore Haley Pauzus sings her vocal solo with the band during their performance. Photo courtesy of Brian Nordin.
LOHS band Director Michael Steele (from left) and Drum Majors Delany Carron, Emily Pauzus, Lauren Hough, Owen Kock, and Guard Captains Nicole Marion and Olivia Boullin accept their fourth place trophy. Photo courtesy of Pam Shuck
