Lake Orion Lions Club hosts annual Night at the RRRaces!

It’s always a roaring good time at the Lake Orion Lion’s Club Lion Races. The 4th annual Night at the Races fundraiser is on Saturday.

This year’s races are at the Knights of Columbus hall, 1400 Orion Rd. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 6 p.m. and the races beginning at 7 p.m.

The fundraiser is open to the public and tickets are $30 per person, available at the door or in advance. Tickets include dinner, beer and wine. There is a cash bar for liquor purchases.

“We race wooden lions that are decorated by the organizations that purchase them. There are six at a time. The first one to the end wins,” said Lions Club member Jim Pettinato.

Six decorated lions “race” down the racetracks, while oversized fuzzy dice are thown to determine how far the lions will move.

While all the available racing lions are caged and awaiting their release, attendees do not have to have a lion to attend and enjoy the activities.

The fundraiser also includes door prizes and an hourly 50/50 raffle (Only 100 tickets sold for each raffle, $5 per ticket, with three winners each.). “And all the fun you can possibly have because we do have a good time,” Pettinato said.

But the largest appeal for many is that the audience is allowed to bet on which lion they think will win the races. The odds are determined by betting per race, similar to a horse race. There is a $1 minimum bet.

The first year of the races was in 2015 and there was a turnout of more than 230 people, raising more than $5,000.

“The proceeds will go to fund our scholarship program. The kids get that scholarship all four years, not just one year. Which we’re very happy to give them,” Pettinato said.

For more race information call Pettinato at 248-568-3461 or Jim Lykins at 248-521-6293.

Visit the Lake Orion Lions Club online at lakeorionlions.org and look under the events tab for a link to purchase tickets online.

— By Jim Newell