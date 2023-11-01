Lake Orion Lions ‘A Christmas for Everyone’ fundraiser to benefit Christmas Basket program

By Megan Kelley

LAKE ORION — The Lake Orion Lions Club hosts their “A Christmas For Everyone” charity auction and dinner on Nov. 4 and the Lions hope the community will be in the giving spirt again this year.

Proceeds from this event help fund the Lake Orion Lions Club Christmas Basket Program which delivers groceries and kids’ gifts to local families needing some extra holiday help.

“Come and celebrate the start of the holiday season and support your local Lions Club, and bring your friends, family and neighbors,” said Dave Tucker, chair of the Christmas Basket program.

Tickets are $50 per person in advance, and $60 at the door and will include dinner, an open bar and a bid number for the silent and live auctions.

Last year the Lions helped nearly 200 families and approximately 70 low-income seniors.

The event is held at Milosch’s Palace Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership on M-24 at Silverbell. Doors open at 6 p.m.

To purchase tickets call Dave Tucker at 248-766-4620 or Jim Leach at 248-561-3203.

Tickets can also be purchased on the Lake Orion Lions Club website at lakeorionlions.org.

The Lions Club is a 501(c)3 charity nonprofit, and tickets to this event are tax deductible.