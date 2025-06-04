lake orion high school Senior of the week: Salvador Barba

Parent(s): Salvador Barba, Christina Barba

Grade: 12

GPA: 3.886

Favorite subject(s): Honors anatomy

Extracurricular activities: Indoor drum line

Hobbies/Interests: Playing the drum set

Plans after graduation: I plan to go to Oakland University for pre-physical therapy.

What Salvador is proudest of: Being accepted into a world class drum and bugle corps.

How Salvador contributes: I try my best to personally impact the people around me. I try to be a reliable and compassionate person to everyone I can.

What Salvador envisions in 10-20 years: Living a relaxed life in Florida, playing music with friends.

What concerns Salvador in the world: The suffering of the Palestinian people.

Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: The music programs offered and the friendships that are made through them.

Recommending Teacher: Ms. Shanks