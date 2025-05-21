Lake Orion High School Senior of the Week: Macy McDermott

Parents: Jacqueline and John McDermott

GPA: 4.225

Favorite subjects: AP Biology, Honors Human Anatomy.

Extracurricular activities: Yearbook, HOSA, NEHS.

Hobbies/Interests: working out, reading, shopping.

Plans after graduation: Attend the University of Michigan School of Nursing to become a CRNA.

Macy is most proud of: Being the first person in my family to attend UofM, and the first one to pursue a nursing career.

Macy makes the world a better place by: I always offer a hand to help out anyone who may be struggling.

The issue that concerns Macy: Increasing disinterest/lack of education in certain areas of the world.

Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: The endless opportunities. Everyone has a chance to find their niche and do what they love.

Recommending Teacher: Stephanie Orth.