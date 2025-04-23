Lake Orion High School Senior of the Week: Gideon Kinne

Parent(s): Loren and Kim Kinne

GPA: 3.793

Favorite subject(s): Math

Favorite extracurricular activities: Playing pickle ball and training my horse.

Hobbies/Interests: Working on engines and playing any sport

Plans after graduation: I have a job already lined up, where I will be one of the top fabricators.

What Gideon is proudest of: Being ranked ninth in the nation in wrestling, also being ranked number one in Michigan for three years and having nine state titles and one national title. Also being a welder and working for a huge company and being recognized by them for my ability to build and weld frames.

How Gideon makes the world a better place: I show great kindness and encouragement towards others and help with anything that’s going on, and make people laugh when they are sad.

What Gideon envisions in 10-20 years: Hopefully I will have a house and a wife and kids and start my own company.

What concerns Gideon most in the world: That people think there is not a Creator of this universe and His name is Jesus, and people just say it just happened by chance.

Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: I would say OSTC because that is what allowed me to be a welder and it gives so many great opportunities for kids to get started on a career.

Recommending Teacher: Mr. Cubitt.