Lake Orion High School Senior of the week: Gianna Eriksen

Parents names: Scott and Jennifer Eriksen

GPA: 4.0

Favorite subjects: History and Marketing

Extracurricular activities: Cheering on the varsity team.

Hobbies and interests: My favorite hobbies are traveling with my family and spending time with my friends.

Plans after graduation: I plan on going to college to study business.

Gianna is most proud of: I am proud of myself for keeping up my grades while also having a good job and cheerleading.

Gianna makes the world a better place by: I help make the world a better place by being kind to everyone.

What Gianna envisions in 10-20 years: I see myself being a real estate agent.

What concerns Gianna most in the world: Global warming.

Gianna’s favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: My favorite part of LOHS is the friends I’ve made and the opportunities that LOHS has given me.

Recommending teacher: Mr. Cubitt.