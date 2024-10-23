lake Orion High School Senior of the week: Evelyn Taylor

Parents: Scott and Jennifer Taylor

GPA: 4.046

Favorite subject(s): English and science

Extracurricular activities: Travel soccer and Lake Orion Leadership

Hobbies/Interests: I enjoy working out, volunteering and hanging out with my friends and family.

Plans after graduation: I plan to go to college and study business or nursing. I also am planning on playing soccer at the collegiate level.

Evelyn is proudest of: I am most proud of my character and the person I have become.

Evelyn makes a contribution by: I make the world a better place through my positive outlook on life and on everything that I do. I contribute by helping others, whether it be in the classroom, on the soccer field or in the pizza kitchen.

Where Evelyn sees herself in 10-20 years: In 10-20 years I see myself started on my career path and in my own home with a dog of my own.

What concerns Evelyn in the world: Homelessness and hunger concern me the most because there are so many people in the world who do not have a place to call their home, which is heartbreaking for me. And many do not know when they are not getting their next meal, and that is extremely concerning.

Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: The amount of Dragon pride we show every day in everything that we do. It is truly like one big family, and I am grateful to be a part of the LOHS tradition.

Recommending staff member: Mr. McDonald.