Lake Orion High School Senior of the week: Desiree Abraham

Parents: David and Alison Abraham

GPA: 4.05

Favorite subject(s): Psychology and chemistry

Extracurricular activities: Tennis and marching band

Hobbies/Interests: Camping and walking my dog.

Plans after graduation: Attend Grand Valley State University and major in psychology.

Desiree is proudest of: Playing my clarinet for 7 years, and devoting a lot of time to band. I really enjoyed all the experiences I’ve had, especially in marching band where I’ve been section leader, along with finishing top three in the state every year. It has also been an honor to be chosen to be in wind ensemble for two years, along with the honor of being able to perform at the Michigan Music Conference in a few months.

Desiree makes a contribution by: Volunteering, especially for nonprofit organizations that help a lot of people.

What Desiree envisions in 10 to 20 years: I see myself in residency learning to become a professional psychiatrist.

What concerns Desiree in the world: The rights, health and safety of LGBTQ+ people, especially in countries where it is outlawed to be themselves.

Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: The variety of classes available to students.

Recommending staff member: Kaitlin Shanks