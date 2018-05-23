LAKE ORION GREEN’S PARK SCHEDULE AND FEES 2018

VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION
PUBLIC NOTICE
GREEN’S PARK
SCHEDULE AND FEES 2018
Rules and Regulations at www.lakeorion.org
Green’s Park will be open according to the following schedule:
Pre-Season Opening – Pass Not Required
Saturday, April 21, 2018 (Third Saturday in April) to Friday, May 25 Dawn to Dusk
NOTE: No Attendant, No Lifeguard on Duty, No Swimming, Beach Closed, Buildings Closed (no restroom facilities)
Regular Season – Pass Required $1.00
Friday, May 25, Sunday, September 3, 2018 (Labor Day) Dawn to Dusk
Weather Permitting Swim at your own risk – Lifeguard on Duty at various times
Building restroom facilities open; Surveillance video camera and site monitored by Police.
No fishing on dock or beach area.
NOTE: Attendant/Lifeguard on duty
School Days 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
All Other Days
Monday – Thursday 11:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Friday/Saturday/Sunday 11:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Park Group Reservation permits and rules and regulations may be secured at the Lake Orion Village Offices weekdays from 9:00 AM to 4:30 p.m. Group Reservation permits Parks passes may also be purchased by credit or debit card online at EventBrite.com (additional convenience fee will be charged).
Fee for a season family park pass is as follows: $1.00 fee for all categories
Village resident
Non-resident $1.00
$1.00 *Senior Village resident – 62+ $1.00
*Senior Non-resident – 62+ $1.00
Fee for a Single Day Pass $1.00
Children 3 and under Free
Group Use Reservation Fees: (includes lifeguard)
Monday through Friday: Half Day $100.00
Full Day $175.00
Saturday/Sunday Available 11 am -8 pm
Hall Day $175.00
Full Day $200.00
PARK PASSES WILL NOT BE REISSUED IF LOST
Post Season – No Pass Required
Tuesday, September 4, 2018 (Day after Labor Day) – Monday, October 1, 2018 to Sunday, October,
15, 2018 Dawn to Dusk
NOTE: No Attendant, No Lifeguard on Duty, No Swimming, Beach Closed,
Buildings Closed (no restroom facilities)
Winter Season – No Pass Required
October, 16, 2018 (Day after the Third Sunday in October) – Friday April 13, 2018 (Day before the
Third Saturday in April) 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
NOTE: No Attendant, No Lifeguard on Duty, No Lake Access, Beach Closed, Buildings Closed (no restroom facilities)
Susan C. Galeczka, CMC, CMMC
Village Clerk
Publish: Lake Orion Review: May 23 and June 3