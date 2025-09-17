Lake Orion girls cross country finishes sixth at OAA Red Jamboree I

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

jnewell@mihomepaper.com

ORION TWP. — The Lake Orion girls varsity cross country team finished in sixth place at the OAA Red Jamboree I on Sept. 10.

The meet at Lake Orion High School included seven area teams vying for the top spot in the first of three Jamborees of the season.

Junior Linda Lopez finished 13th overall out of 63 runners in the Jamboree, crossing the finish line with a time of 20:54.4 minutes in the 5k race. Rochester Adams junior El McMahan won the race with time of 18:43.9 minutes.

Junior Natalie Meldrum finished 22nd with a time of 21:26 minutes. Junior Liliana Anderson was 28th with a time of 22:15.7 minutes. Freshman Kaitlyn Bacevicius finished 33rd with a time of 22:43.2 minutes. Freshman Hailey McDonald finished 44th with a time of 23:29.2 minutes. Sophomore Advika Rao finished 52nd with a time of 24:32.1 minutes. Junior Caitlin Widener finished 53rd with a time of 24:37.1 minutes. Junior Mary Graves finished 55th with a time of 24:46.9 minutes. Sophomore Olivia Reuther was 56th with a time of 24:50.5 minutes. Junior Lilly Francek was 60th with a time of 26:01.4 minutes.

Rochester won the Jamboree with 44 points, followed by Rochester Adams with 51 points, Clarkston with 76 points, Troy with 129 points, Oxford with 134 points, Lake Orion with 135 points and Seaholm with 144 points.

The Dragons’ next race is the OAA Red Jamboree II at Stoney Creek Metro Park on Sept. 24.