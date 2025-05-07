Lake Orion falls short in track meet against Clarkston

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — Dragons fans watched as the bar was adjusted higher at the pole vault during Lake Orion Track and Field’s visit to Clarkston High School on April 30.

Senior Nolan Rhodes and sophomore Tyler Mollan cleared over 13-feet. Both set personal bests with Mollan achieving 13 feet and six inches and Rhodes 13 feet and nine inches, while also taking the top two spots at the meet.

The Lake Orion Boys Track and Field team lost to Clarkston, 82-46.

Earning points by finishing in the top three places in the track events were: in the 100-meter dash, Malek Pulford in third place in the time of 11.83; 200-meter dash, James Bambard, second, 23.64; Pulford, third, 23.80; 400-meter dash, Fernando Bartolome, second, 50.93; 800-meter run, Raymond Lucero II, first, 2:03.36; Max Houvener, second, 2:04.62; Alexandro Skakal, third, 2:05.74; 1,600-meter run, Blake Peardon, second, 4:36.44; Houvener, third, 4:37.75; and 110-meter hurdles, Braydon Harris, third, 19.08.

Earning points in the field events were: in shot put, Jayden Borrero in second place with the distance of 42-03; Tarzar Jackson, third, 37-11; discus, Borrero, first, 147-04; Garrick Sheffield, third,104-11; high jump, Alex Damiano, first, 5-08; Jaxon Seibold, second, 5-08; pole vault, Rhodes, first, 13-09; Mollan, second, 13-06; Phinehas House, third, 12-0; and long jump, Anthony Catenacci, third, 18-02.25.

The team of Peardon, Luceron, Cole Shoskey and Payton Lyles finished in first place in the 1,600-meter relay in the time of 3:38.48.

The 400-meter relay team of Pulford, Lyles, Donovin Findlay and James Bambard finished in second place in the time of 44.84; and the team of Miechiel “Quinn” Shannon, Breilehn Watkins, Ayden Daoud and Michael Casares, third place, 49.38.

The 800-meter relay team of Lyles, Pulford, James Bambard and Akili Rush finished in second place, 1:34.57; and the team of Kenny Bermudez, Michele Soro, Dylan Pender and Dominic Wloch, third, 1:37.57.

The 3,200-meter relay team of Skakal, Wloch, Braulio Hernandez and Jaylen DeMarco finished in second place, 9:27.61.

The girls team lost to Clarkston, 83-41.

Earning points by finishing in the top three places in the track events were: in the 100-meter dash, Abbey Neering in second place in the time of 13.13; 200-meter dash, Neering, first, 26.26; 400-meter dash, Lauren Ritz, second, 1:03.51; Lexi McDaniel, third, 1:04.26; 3,200-meter run, Natalie Meldrum, first, 12:10.82; and 100-meter hurdles, Olivia Bagdasarian, second, 17.40.

Earning points in the field events were: in the shot put, Emily Adkins in second place with the distance of 31-05; Madison Boos-Niespolo, third, 29-00; high jump, Mikaela Redmon, second, 4-10; pole vault, Bagdasarian, first, 10-0; Grace Carlson, second, 9-6; Sabrina DiMaggio, third, 9-0; long jump, Jenna Eichbrecht, second, 15-08; and Layla Thomas, third, 14-08.

The 800-meter relay team of McDaniel, Eichbrecht, Neering and Zoe Moss finished in first place in the time of 1:47.23.

The 1,600-meter relay team of Ritz, Naya Call, Elisabeth Hetu and Greta Colquitt finished in first place, 4:20.61.

The 400-meter relay team of Moss, Eichbrecht, Sabrina DiMaggio and Madison Saunders finished in second place in the time of 56.78; the team of Rayne Barnard, Matilda Mitra, Mariana Mares and Valerie Niakliayeu, third, 58.97.

The 3,200-meter relay team of Hetu, Meldrum, Call and Luciana Lacroix finished in second place, 10:47.33.

The Dragons competed in the Farmington Invitational on Saturday. The boys team finished in 12th place with 26 points and the girls finished in seventh place with 30.1 points.

Freshman and sophomores competed in the Fenton 9/10 Invitational on Saturday. The girls finished in first place with 180 points and boys finished in third place, 132 points.

Lake Orion hosts the OAA Red/White Championship this Friday. Field events begin at 3:30 p.m., the 3,200-meter relay is at 4 p.m. and preliminaries begin following the relay. -W.R.P.