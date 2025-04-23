Lake Orion DDA to host cleanup and planting day May 10

The Lake Orion Downtown Development Authority will host a cleanup and planting day meeting at Cookies and Cream at 9 a.m. on May 10.

Volunteers will work until noon to “get downtown Lake Orion beautiful,” and are encouraged to bring gardening gloves, shears, shovels and rakes.

Cookies and Cream will provide free hot dogs and ice cream for participants.

Volunteers can register by emailing the DDA at office@downtownlakeorion.org. Cookies and Cream is located on the south side of 20 Front St. – J.G.