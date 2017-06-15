Lake Orion DDA receives 11th national Main Street accreditation

By Susan Carroll

The Lake Orion Downtown Development Authority has received its 11th consecutive national accreditation from the National Main Street Center after meeting the required criteria.

Lake Orion received the award during a news conference last Thursday at the Royal Park Hotel in Rochester, along with 10 other Oakland Main Street Oakland County communities.

County Executive L. Brooks Patterson praised the communities for making their downtowns appealing to business, residents and visitors.

“The Main Street Oakland County program is our proven gem. I directed my staff to join Main Street 17 years ago, hoping to start a program of revitalization in downtowns in Oakland County. I’ve been thrilled with its success. It has created jobs and new businesses in a big way. I congratulate all of the communities on their national recognition,” Patterson said.

“It’s an honor to work for Lake Orion and to receive, on the communities’ behalf, national Main Street accreditation,” said Molly LaLone, Lake Orion DDA executive director. “It’s a pleasure to work in a community whose citizens, as a whole, make it a great place to live.

The criteria to receive the accreditation is challenging, with scores based on community support, historic preservation ethic, mission and vision statements, having a paid professional manager and ongoing training.

Lake Orion received a perfect score of 10 out of 10.

“One of the reasons Lake Orion has been accredited for 11 years is that the people who live here understand what it takes to make their community great,” LaLone said. “It takes the people in the community working together to make a great community.”

Editor Jim Newell contributed to this report.