Lake Orion Culver’s to host Special Olympics car show fundraiser

ORION TWP. — Culver’s of Lake Orion will host a car show from 2-8 p.m. Sept. 10 with all proceeds benefiting the athletes of Special Olympics Michigan.

The “First Responders and Cars for Special Olympics Michigan Car Show” will feature live music, a DJ, a free Hot Wheels car for every child, Oakland County comfort dogs, said Joe Zimmer, owner of Culver’s Lake Orion.

Special guests including Special Olympics Michigan athletes, Oakland County Sheriff’s officers and the Orion Fire Department.

There will also be a dunk tank for community members to dunk Zimmer, according to a press release.

Culver’s Tip-A-Cop will also be available throughout the day. Guests will be able to donate at either Culver’s locations in Orion for a chance to win $1,000.

Special Olympics Michigan INC, a nonprofit that provides year-round sports training and athletic competition to more than 20,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities, is partnering with Oakland County Sheriff’s Office and Orion Fire Department for the event.

The show’s entrance fee will be $5. Culver’s is located at 4963 Interpark Dr.

– J.G.