Lake Orion Community Schools – proposed 2018-19 budget – public hearing

NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING ON PROPOSED 2018-19 BUDGET

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on June 13, 2018 at 7:00 o’clock P.M. at the Administration Building, Lake Orion, Michigan, the Board of Education of Lake Orion Community Schools will hold a public hearing to consider the District’s proposed 2018-19 budget.

The Board may not adopt its proposed 2018-19 budget until after the public hearing. A copy of the proposed 2018-19 budget, including the proposed property tax millage rate, is available for public inspection during normal business hours at 315 North Lapeer Street, Lake Orion, Michigan.

The property tax millage rate proposed to be levied to support the proposed budget will be a subject of this hearing.

This notice is given by order of the Board of Education.

Scott Taylor, Secretary