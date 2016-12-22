LAKE ORION COMMUNITY SCHOOLS — Building and Site Sinking Fund Update

Thank you to the Lake Orion community for supporting the Building & Site sinking fund proposal this past August.

As the school year is now in full swing, we wanted to provide an update regarding next steps in the process and what you can expect to see over the coming months.

Building and Site Sinking Fund revenue will be managed using a separate bank account and reconciliation process. The project management planning, oversite and internal control processes have been defined and established.

The district will continue working with the following professional firms:

• Peter Basso Associates – mechanical and electrical engineers

• Spalding DeDecker – civil engineering

• Roofing Technology Associates – roofing design

• TMP Architecture – architecture

• Frank Rewold and Son – construction and project management.

Initial Project Highlights:

Roofing: Partial roof replacements at Orion Oaks Elementary, Carpenter Elementary, Stadium Drive Elementary and the CERC building.

Paving & Concrete: Our Civil engineers are working on designs to improve accessibility at the HS stadium. We are exploring closer and safer options. Parking lot and sidewalk review and designs are in the works for Blanche Sims Elementary, Stadium Drive Elementary, Waldon Middle School and the High School.

HVAC Systems: Our mechanical engineers are in the design phase for new boilers at Scripps Middle School and Lake Orion High School and energy management system upgrades at Carpenter Elementary. A new chiller for air conditioning at Lake Orion High School as well as new chemical controllers and efficiency upgrades are planned for the pool in the Natatorium.

Carpet Replacement: Bid specifications are being written for carpet replacement (Lake Orion High School and Orion Oaks Elementary) and gym floor refinishing (Paint Creek Elementary).

We will provide periodic updates throughout the year as projects are bid and work progresses. We are excited to get started and appreciate our community support and confidence in Lake Orion Community Schools.

– Lake Orion Community Schools Executive Administration, December 14, 2016