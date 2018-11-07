Lake Orion Community Schools Bond Proposal passes

Editor’s note: Lake Orion Community Schools issued this press release Tuesday night after the votes were tallied.

(LAKE ORION, MI, Nov. 6, 2018) – Lake Orion Community Schools’ School Bond Proposal was approved by voters on Nov. 6, 2018.

According to the Oakland County Elections Division, of the 21,923 votes cast in the Bond Proposal election, 12,137 voters (55.36%) voted in favor of the $160 million Bond Proposal.

The turnout was significantly higher than the 8,482 who voted on the last LOCS Bond Proposal in 2013.

Tuesday’s election was the district’s first successful bond election since 2002. Voters also approved a sinking fund proposal in 2016.

“A huge and sincere thank you on behalf of all students and staff members for recognizing the importance of the Bond Proposal,” said Marion Ginopolis, Lake Orion Community Schools Superintendent. “We look forward to sharing the projects as they unfold.”

This Bond Proposal is a 10-year plan to be sold in three series, covering nearly all aspects and facilities in the district.

Significant portions of the proposal are scheduled for technology ($31 million) and safety and security ($25 million), major issues that will touch every school.

The larger individual projects are a reconstruction of Blanche Sims Elementary ($26 million), a new stand-alone Early Childhood Center ($17.9 million) and significant renovations at Webber Elementary ($15.5 million) and the Community Education Resource Center, which will be downsized to aid the traffic flow through the entire Scripps Complex.

Thanks to voter approval, the district can move forward with the projects outlined in the proposal, all which will be audited and monitored by the State of Michigan Department of Treasury.

For more information about the Bond Proposal and continued updates, please visit LOCSBond.org.