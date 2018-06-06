Lake Orion – COMMERCIAL REHABILITATION EXEMPTION CERTIFICATE

VILLAGE COUNCIL

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

APPLICATION FOR

COMMERCIAL REHABILITATION EXEMPTION CERTIFICATE

COMMERCIAL REHABILITATION

DISTRICT NO #1

120 SOUTH BROADWAY, LAKE ORION, MI

Pursuant to Michigan Public Act 210 of 2005, as amended, notice is hereby given that the Village of Lake Orion Village Council will hold a Public Hearing on Thursday, June 7, 2018 at 6:30 p.m. at the Village of Lake Orion Offices located at 21 E. Church St., Lake Orion, Michigan. The purpose of the Public Hearing is to receive public comments on Application for Commercial Rehabilitation Exemption Certificate submitted by JS Capital Group for the property located in Commercial Rehabilitation District No.1 located at 120 South Broadway, Parcel No. 09-02-482-015, Lake Orion, Michigan 48362

Interested parties are welcome to attend the Village Council Meeting and offer comments. Written comments may also be submitted prior to the date and time of the Village Council Meeting to the Village Clerk, 21 E. Church St., Lake Orion, MI 48362. A copy of the application is available for review at the Village Administrative Offices located at 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, MI during regular business hours, 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Susan C. Galeczka, CMC CMMC

Village Clerk

In the spirit of compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals with a disability should feel free to contact the Village office, at least seventy-two (72) hours in advance of the meeting, if requesting accommodations.